KULPMONT - Vickie R. Palmer, 61, of 719 Spruce St., passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Alabama, May 29, 1958, a daughter of the late John and Edna (Hendricks) Shakles.

She worked as a waitress.

Vickie is survived by four daughters, Tammy Valentin and her husband, Jason, of Florida, Carrie Adams and her husband, Jeff, of Berwick, Lori Miscavage and her husband, Justin, of Sunbury, and Christina Thurman, of Florida; two sons, Chad Palmer, of Georgia, and Don Orr, of Kulpmont; nine grandsons, Daniel Cox, Jake Cox, Tristen Baum, Tyler Baum, Trevor Baum, Valentin Martinez, Troy Palmer and Dakota Orr; seven granddaughters, Jada Valentin, Amanda Carroll, Samantha Martinez, Yvonne Miscavage, Monica Miscavage, Evie Palmer and Hailey Becerra; three great-granddaughters, Symphony Cox, Dana Cox and Riley Cox; a brother, Adam Shakles, of Florida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by a grandson, Jadon Valentin; two brothers, Johnny Shakles and Edward Shakles; and a sister, Cindy Shakles.

###

PALMER - Vickie R. Palmer, 61, of 719 Spruce St., Kulpmont. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.