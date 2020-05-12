MOUNT CARMEL - Victor E. Swaboski Jr., 71, of Mount Carmel, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his children and sister Saturday, May 9, 2020.He was born June 12, 1948, a son of the late Victor and Beatrice (Reed) SwaboskiVictor was a Mount Carmel graduate.He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Hampshire County (LST-819) as an engine mechanic.On Sept. 2, 1972, he married the former Catherine Quinn, who proceeded him in death.Victor enjoyed his retirement by spending his summers camping and cooking out with his children, grandchildren, his brother-in-law, Jack, and his grandchildren.Victor is survived by his children, Victor Swaboski III, Lisa Pyle and her husband, Bruce, and Matthew Swaboski; four grandchildren, Victor A. Swaboski, Nicholas Swaboski, Abagail Brokenshire and Emily Brokenshire; two sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Mihalik and Dorothy "Dottie" Metzinger; a brother-in-law, John "Jack" Backes; a nephew and godson, Shawn Bogutskie; and many nieces and nephews.SWABOSKI - Victor E. Swaboski Jr., 71, of Mount Carmel. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 12, 2020.