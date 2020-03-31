MARION HEIGHTS - Victor Francis Nestico, 91, died at home on March 27, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was born June 1, 1928, in Marion Heights to the late Nicholas and Concetto (Feudale) Nestico.

As a young boy, he worked in the town's butcher shop. He then worked for years in the coal mines.

On May 2, 1949, he married the former Catherine Carroll, who survives. Together they celebrated 71 years of marriage.

He and his wife went on to own and operate Tammy Kate Inc. in Shamokin until his retirement.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Every year he threw a large party for his birthday at his farm in Bear Gap. He was a proud Italian who loved to make soupies and homemade wine. He told the best stories, which his family cherished.

Victor was a member of Holy Angels Church, Marion Heights Fire Co. and the American Legion.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Nicholas Nestico and his wife Bonnie, of Kulpmont, and Bernie Nestico and his wife Jan, of Kulpmont; two daughters, Kathy noski, of Marion Heights, and Sharon Turlis, of Marion Heights; ten grandchildren, Victor and his wife Kristi Nestico, Tammy Feudale and her husband Chris, Katie and her husband Eric Giorgini, Oakes Nestico and his wife Kim, Kandace Gonzalez and her husband Rob, Michael noski, Koryn Turlis, Bernie Nestico and his wife Erica, Andrew Turlis and Victor Nestico; and ten great grandchildren, Elise Nestico, Christopher Feudale, Nicholas Nestico, Joseph Feudale, Sydney Gonzalez, Cameron Gonzalez, Oakes Nestico, Mason Giorgini, Nico Nestico and Roman Giorgini.

In addition to his parents and his in-laws, Dennis and Helen Carroll, Victor was preceded in death by five brothers, Tony, James, Nicholas, Joseph, and Edward; three sisters, Mary, Gloria, and Lilian; and his sons-in-law, Michael "Mucks" noski and Barry Turlis.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.