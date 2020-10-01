SHAMOKIN - Victor Procopio, 66, of 459 Overlook Blvd., passed away at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by loved ones whom Victor had touched throughout his memorable life.

Victor was born in Shamokin, and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School, in Coal Township.

He attended the Berkelee College of Music, in Boston, and worked his entire career at Merck and Co. until his retirement.

Victor married Linda Procopio, March 6, 1997, and shared a lovely life together until the time of Linda's passing, Nov. 15, 2011.

Victor was engaged to Wendi Fay, and their love, found later in life, became the source of purpose for them both. Wendi and Victor expressed their love by enjoying their shared interests in billiards, politics, motorcycles and watching their favorite television shows together.

Victor will be forever remembered by his friends and family for his humor, love of hosting pool parties and cookouts, traveling to exotic places, enjoyment of billiards and his incredible skill with a guitar. His friendly competitive spirit made him want to be the best at things and he was friends with everyone he met.

The family extends special thanks to the skilled medical professionals that cared for Victor at the time of his passing. A particular debt of gratitude is owed to the caring staff of Geisinger Medical Center.

Victor is survived by his children, Jessica and Dennis Procopio; a sister, Margaret Glennon; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Mike Roland; two stepchildren, Jake and Eric Davis; a daughter-in-law Audie Davis; two grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

Victor was preceded in death by his father, Victor James Procopio; his mother, Dorothy Procopio (Meiser); and his sister, Diane Procopio.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. The visitation will be followed by a brief memorial service. The public is invited to attend.