MOUNT CARMEL - Victoria A. Hodrick passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born Oct. 4, 1924, in Shamokin, the daughter of the late Jacob Pasternak and Anna Egick.

Victoria was a graduate of Coal Township High School.

On Nov. 23, 1967, she married the late Raymond E. Hodrick, who preceded her in death on June 30, 2014.

She was a member of Holy Angels Church.

Victoria is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Peter, Stanley and Walter Pasternak.

HODRICK - Victoria A. Hodrick, of Mount Carmel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Shamokin. Visitation will be held on from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont 17834 or to Mommy & Me Pet Rescue, 610 E. Fifth St., Mount Carmel 17851. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.