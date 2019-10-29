COAL TOWNSHIP - Victoria Hubert, 98, formerly of Shamokin, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Mt. View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

She was born April 29, 1921, in Coal Township, a daughter of the late Anthony and Tekla (Kopilchak) Hubert.

Victoria was a garment worker and was employed at the former Shroyer Dress Co. in Shamokin, until her retirement.

She was a lifelong member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.

Victoria was the last of her siblings and is survived by nieces and nephews.

###

HUBERT - Victoria Hubert, 98, of Coal Township and formerly of Shamokin. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.