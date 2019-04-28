SHAMOKIN - Victoria Valerie "Vicki" Reed, 93, of 24 N. Marshall St., passed away at 4:45 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community, Mount Carmel.

Victoria was born in Shamokin, June 10, 1925, a daughter of the late Josephine (Luskoski) and John Kodack.

She was a parishioner of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

When Vicki was a young girl, she went to Connecticut to work in a factory where they made bazookas for World War II. When she returned to the area, she worked as a seamstress most of her life, and then as a waitress at Pete's Pizza in Atlas, until she retired at age 83.

Vicki enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, shopping and going out to eat. Most of all, she will most likely be remembered for being feisty.

She is survived by three daughters, Susan (Marshalick) Kucheski, of Shamokin, Sandy (Marshalick) Halcovich and her husband, Patrick, of Den Mar Gardens, and Kathy Marcheskie and her husband Michael, of Coal Township; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Violet Lacrosse, of Kulpmont; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by a daughter, Valarie Reed at age 21, of Shamokin, Feb. 5, 1989; three sisters; and four brothers.

REED - Victoria Valerie "Vicki" Reed, 93, of 24 N. Marshall St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am.m Tuesday, May 7, at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin and Webster streets, Shamokin. There will not be a visitation. Interment of her cremains will follow Mass at St. Edward's Cemetery Coal Township. The family requests as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872 or ( ), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.