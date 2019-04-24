STRONG - Vincent D. Giacomini, 87, of 182 Front St., passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Sunbury Community Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.

He was born in Connersville, June 25, 1931, a son of the late Nazareno and Louisa (Bergamo) Giacomini.

Vincent attended Mount Carmel Township High School.

He worked as a miner, sheet metal worker and operated his own home improvement company.

Vincent proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force military police.

In St. Peter's Church, Mount Carmel, on June 25, 1955, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Guizzetti.

Vincent was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel.

Vincent is survived by his two daughters, Denise Giacomini, of Coal Township, and Stephanie Baron and her husband, David, of Larksville; a son, Vincent Giacomini, of California; four grandsons, Daniel Giacomini, Joseph Giacomini, Mark Baron and Eric Baron; two sisters, Marie Joraski and her husband, Bill, of Mount Carmel, and Viola Bolick, of Mount Carmel; a sister-in-law, Betty Gildea, of Easton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Vincent was preceded in death by his brother, Archie Giacomini and his wife, Marcie; two sisters, Anna Zaleski and her husband, Ron, and Josephine Mrozek and her husband John; a nephew, Ron Zaleski; two brothers-in-law, Connie Gildea and Peter Bolick; and sister-in-law, Sharon Guizzetti.

GIACOMINI - Vincent D. Giacomini, 87, of 182 Front St., Strong. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Ave., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer as celebrant. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. at C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel. Burial will be held in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.