SHAMOKIN - Vincent E. Stefanowicz Sr., 78, of 239 S. Sixth St., passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Shamokin Sept. 22, 1940, a son of the late Walter and Susan (Orzel) Stefanowicz.

Vince was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1958.

Following his high school graduation, Vince enlisted in the U.S. Army. During his enlistment he served with the Co. B 2d BG 60th Inf. at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. He received an honorable discharge Jan. 20, 1961, and continued to serve his country in the Army Reserves until Jan. 20, 1965.

He was married for 54 years to the love of his life, Marie (Scandle) Stefanowicz.

Vince's eclectic working career included paper carrier, pinsetter for the Shamokin Moose, draftsman for L-Co Cabinet Co., milkman for Reed's Dairy and working in the meat room at Scot's Lo-Cost.

He was proud to have worked for four different levels of the government: federal, being honorably discharged after serving two years in the U.S. Army; state, working for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Unemployment Compensation in Harrisburg; city, graduating from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, and serving the local community as a Shamokin patrolman for 25 years, retiring in 1991; and county, spending a brief time as a van driver for the Northumberland County Transportation Office.

In his retirement, he was also privileged to work as a maintenance man for Our Lady of Lourdes High School, of which he was an avid supporter. He thoroughly enjoyed the years he spent interacting with the students and attending sports events, especially the years the basketball teams made it to the championships.

He was an ardent fan of Little League, high school and college baseball, football and basketball, and umpired for the Shamokin/Coal Township Little League for more than a decade.

Vince was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Fraternal Order of Police and Independence Fire Association.

In addition to his wife, Marie, Vince is survived by four sons, Vincent Stefanowicz Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Allentown, Andrew Stefanowicz and his wife, Michele, of Coal Township, John Stefanowicz and his wife, Lisa Zucco, of Cranberry Township, and Michael Stefanowicz and his wife, Michele, of Millville; a brother, Val Stefanowicz, of Telford; sisters, Jo Ann (STefanowicz) Appolonia, of Cape May Court House, and Angela (Stefanowicz) Yost, of Shamokin; 17 grandchildren, Sarah, Kaitlyn, Scott, Megan, Brian, Conor, Adele, Clare, Anna, Bella, Theresa, Michael, Noelle, Natalie, Milo, Regina and Philip; three great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Maverick and Vivienne; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

STEFANOWICZ - Vincent E. Stefanowicz Sr., 78, of 239 S. Sixth St., Shamokin. At Vince's request, visitation will be private at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends wishing to attend the Mass of Christian Burial are asked to meet at Mother Cabrini Church at 10 a.m. Friday. Graveside service and interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. Arrangements are in care of Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin.