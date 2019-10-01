KULPMONT - Vincent R. McFadden Jr., 82, of 136 Virginia Lane, Kulpmont, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 8, 1937, in Mount Carmel, the son of the late Vincent R. McFadden Sr. and Catherine (Dunlavey) McFadden.

He was a graduate of Our Lady of Mount Carmel grade and Catholic high schools in Mount Carmel.

Vincent honorably served as a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from Dec. 12, 1956, until June 1, 1959.

On Nov. 8, 1958, in the former St. Peter's Church in Mount Carmel, he married Marie B. (Corona) McFadden, who survives.

He retired as a supervisor from Graterford State Correctional Institution.

Vincent was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

His hobby was collecting remote-controlled cars, fixing them and donating them to others.

His family was most important in his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Vince most enjoyed supporting his grandchildren's activities and sporting events, which led to a passion in photography.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Sandra K. Griffin-Bukoskey and her husband, Thomas, of South Carolina; two sons, Vince R. McFadden and his wife, Cindy, of Wernersville, and Robert T. McFadden and his wife, Chris, of Wayne, New Jersey; three grandsons, Ryan C. McFadden and his wife, Lacey, of Lancaster, Bradley M. McFadden and his wife, Jennifer, of Philadelphia, and Jonathan R. Griffin, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; a granddaughter, McKayla S. Bukoskey; two great-grandsons, Milo R. Griffin and Riley P. McFadden; a brother, Francis McFadden and his wife, Sue, of Mount Carmel; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a son, Dennis McFadden; three sisters, Patricia Homa, Catherine Clark and Shelia Zataveski and a brother, Joseph McFadden.

###

MCFADDEN - Vincent R. McFadden Jr., 82, of Kulpmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.