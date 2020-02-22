HUNTER STATION - Violet G. Rebuck, 103, of Hunter Station, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Rebuck, Feb. 1, 1917, a daughter of the late Daniel and Emma Jane (Schreffler) Reitz.

Violet attended school in Herndon.

Violet was married Oct. 6, 1934, in Herndon, to Raymond R. Rebuck who preceded her in death April 17, 1998.

She worked in several factories throughout her life, the last being Creative Playthings in Herndon.

She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hunter Station.

Violet had many hobbies, such as playing the piano and accordion, making quilts and afghans and working in her beloved flower and vegetable garden. She was an excellent cook and took pride in the fruits and vegetables she jarred. She enjoyed playing games, doing jigsaw puzzles and working in her puzzle books.

Violet is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kathy Rebuck, of Hunter Station; a daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Dennis Hand, of Hegins; six grandchildren, Robert (Lynn) Rebuck, Pam (Gary) Merwine, Kathy (Mike) Rothermel, Krissy (Gary) Lombel, Susan (Brady) Geist and Suzanne (Cliff) Reese; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Renald Rebuck; a great-granddaughter, Taylor Geist; and three brothers, Allen, Robert and Cloyd "Ed" Reitz.

REBUCK - Violet G. Rebuck, 103, of Hunter Station. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Glen B. Keidel Jr. officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.