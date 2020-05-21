Violet (Herbert) Yanick
MOUNT CARMEL - Violet (Herbert) Yanick, 94, of 813 W. Sixth St., passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.She was born in England, Dec. 23, 1925, a daughter of the late Bert Herbert and Ellen (Nell) Pearce.On June 6, 1944, in England, she married the late John Paul Yanick.She was a former member of St. John the Baptist Church, now Divine Redeemer Church.Violet is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Bloom, of Mount Carmel, and Paula Gummel and her husband, Nick, of Mount Carmel; a son, Tony Yanick and his wife, Kathy, of Mount Carmel; a brother, Stanley Herbert, of England; five grandchildren, Kim Gummel and her husband, Nick, Jaime Stelma and her fiancé, Chris Day, Joe Stelma and his wife, Megan, Tara Kimmel and her husband, Boomer, Matt Yanick and his wife, Alicia; eight great grandchildren, Cole, Austin, Madison, Keegan, Kaden, Amber, Aiden and Zachery; caretakers, Jackie Woods, Sarah Coker and Jerri Horstmarn; as well as many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Violet is preceded in death by her daughter, Helen; three brothers, Charlie, Bill and Ron; a son-in-law, Bill Bloom; mother and father-in-law, Joseph Yanik and his wife, Helen; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.YANICK - Violet (Herbert) Yanick, 94, of 813 W. 6th St., Mount Carmel. Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.

