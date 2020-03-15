SHAMOKIN - Walter E. Fidler Jr., 98, of 1018 E. Packer St., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

He was born April 30, 1921, in Shamokin, a son of the late Walter E. Fidler Sr. and Eva Irene (Snyder) Fidler.

Walter entered the U.S. Army in September 1942, at New Cumberland, and served with the 317th Infantry, 80th Division, Third Army under Gen. George Patton. A veteran of campaigns in France and the German Rhineland, he received the Good Conduct Medal, European Theater Service Medal (with two Bronze Stars), the Victory Medal and the Combat Infantryman's Badge. He was honorably discharged in 1946, as a platoon tech sergeant.

He married the former Dorothy D. Bowers at Camp Phillips, Nov. 20, 1943, in Salinas, Kansas. They were married for 64 years before her death March 2, 2008.

In his work life, Walter is mostly remembered for his 50 years as a painting and decorating contractor at W. E. Fidler & Sons. The brothers of Painters & Allied Trades, Local 689, remember their financial secretary, not only as the one who collected their dues, but also as the one who promoted pro-bono work for non-profit organizations. Retiring from the painting business in 1972, many may also remember him as foreman for the City of Shamokin during the years when the sewer authority dug up many streets in town.

An active member of the Shamokin High School's Class of 1939, he chaired many committees, becoming president of Shamokin Area High School Alumni Association in 1965. In his 18 years as school director, he served as secretary, treasurer, vice president and president of the board during the construction of the new Shamokin Area High School building in Edgewood. He also served as chairman, secretary and treasurer of the Northumberland County Vo-Tech board.

Walter was a lifetime member of the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, serving in the last few years on the elder board, a Blue Lodge member of the Fraternal Order of Free and Accepted Masons, a member of the American Legion and Liberty Hose Fire Co.

He loved his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Walter is survived by two sons, Walter E. "Joe" Fidler III and his wife, Molly, of Camp Hill, and Dallas Fidler and his wife, Linda, of Paxinos; a daughter, Darlis Fidler, of Shamokin; grandchildren, Stacy Miller and her husband, Galen, of Shickshinny Lake, Christopher Fidler and his wife, Heidi, of Virginia, Joshua Fidler and his wife, Jillian, of New Jersey, Alex Fidler, of Philadelphia, Morgan Fidler, of Middletown, and Jennifer Crowe, of San Diego; great-grandchildren, Justis Miller, Shiloh Miller, Dean Fidler, Jonathan Fidler, Tyler Crowe, Harmon Crowe, Julia Crowe, Zenia Crowe, Olivia Fidler, Kenney Miller, Matthew Miller and Andrea Hinz; nephews, Terry Kline, Ricky Kline, Robbie Fidler, Dr. William Fidler and Foster Morgan; a niece, Peggy Morgan; and a sister-in-law, Ann Fidler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Bowers) Fidler; his brothers, Robert "Cotton" Fidler and William Fidler; his sisters, June Kline and Mayme Morgan; and a nephew, Larry Kline.

FIDLER - Walter E. Fidler Jr., 98, of 1018 E. Packer St., Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 35 S. Second St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Ferd Madara officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, March 21, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Building Fund, 35 S. Second St., Shamokin 17872, or to the SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville 17821. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.