ATLAS - Walter F. Kozlowski, 70, of 487 W. Saylor St., Atlas, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Shamokin, Sept. 8, 1948, a son of the late Vincent and Mary (Unterreiner) Kozlowski.

Walter graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Class of 1967. He worked as a supervisor for the Department of Treasury in Harrisburg, retiring in 1999. He was employed by the Mount Carmel Area School District in the Housekeeping Department from 2004 until his death.

Walter was a unique and caring individual. He was a caregiver for his brother William until his death in 2003, his mother Mary until her death in 2010 and his sister Janice until her death in March of 2019.

He was a loving and giving person. He loved his family. He was the type of person that could not say no to anyone. He especially loved his nieces, nephew, great nieces and great nephews. No matter how busy or tired he was, he always had time for anyone who needed it.

Walter was a member of Divine Redeemer Church. He had a strong faith and loved his church. He and his late sister, Janice, sponsored many trips to Mohegan to raise money for the church.

Walter is survived by three sisters, Mary Ann Delorso, of Maryland, Sister Teresa Vincent, IHM, of Kulpmont, and Patricia Janovich of Coal Township; one brother, James Kozlowski, of Atlas; two nieces, Michelle McMurtrie, of Coal Township, and Denise Migliaccio and her husband Frank, of Maryland; a nephew, Anthony Delorso, of Maryland; two great-nieces, Jessica McMurtrie and Gianna Delorso; two great-nephews, Dominic Delorso and River Delorso.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, William Kozlowski; and one sister, Janice Kozlowski; two brothers-in law, Anthony Delorso, Sr. and William Janovich; and nephew-in-law, Robbie McMurtrie.

KOZLOWSKI - Walter F. Kozlowski, 70, of 487 West Saylor St., Atlas. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in Divine Redeemer Church with the Rev. Ryan Fischer, Pastor as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Ralpho Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home, 40 South Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township, PA 17866 or Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Ave., Mount Carmel, PA 17851. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guest book at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.