Walter Frank Sejuit
COAL TOWNSHIP - Walter Frank Sejuit, 70, of Coal Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home with his loving wife, his son, Matthew, and daughter-in-law by his side.

Walter was born June 3, 1950, at Shamokin State General Hospital, to John and Bertha (Belvin) Sejuit.

Raised in Kulpmont, Walter graduated from Mount Carmel Area High School in 1968.

He joined the U.S. Navy immediately after his high school graduation. He was very proud of his Navy career, becoming a petty officer plane captain on the A-6 Intruder jet aircraft. Having served two tours of duty in Vietnam attached to Attack Squadron 35 (VA-35), his home base was Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Walter served aboard the USS Enterprise alongside his late brother, Michael Sejuit, and the USS Coral Sea, in Vietnam. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea).

Walter was married June 13, 2001, to Mary (Stelma) Sejuit, in Ocean City, Maryland.

After his honorable discharge, Walter moved to Shamokin and became fire chief for the joint fire bureau in 1975. He was an active member of the company, serving in many capacities from company officer, lieutenant, captain and until his appointment in 1986, to assistant chief and then fire chief from 1990 until 1991.

Walter was a member and officer who dedicated his free time to the community. His service and dedication to the City of Shamokin was unparalleled. Walter's willingness to work with the new and young members was always unconditional and his insight was always to move the fire bureau forward.

He later worked for Coin Automatic Laundry Equipment Co., of West Chester, until retiring in 2005.

He was a proud life member of Friendship Fire and Hose Co., the Loyal Order of the Moose and American Legion.

In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by three sons and a stepson, Jeffrey and his wife, Michelle (Lahr) Sejuit, of Shamokin, Keith Sejuit, of Coal Township, Matthew and his wife, Aubrey (Stover) Sejuit, of South Carolina, and Jason Wetzel and his wife, Allison (Bogush) Wetzel, of Elysburg; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Sejuit) Roeder and her husband, Tyler, of Shamokin, Brooke (Sejuit) Pincoskie and her husband, Colby, of Shamokin, Cody and his wife, Sandra (Tinley) Sejuit, of Kulpmont, and A.J. Wetzel, of Elysburg; four great-grandchildren, Hailee, Bentley, Mikayla, and Amelia Rae; his brother, Daniel and his wife, Antoinette (Fox) Sejuit, of Paxinos, along with their children, Daniel Jr., of Paxinos, Dave, of Harrisburg, and Jenna (Sejuit) Romig and her husband, Chad, of Elysburg; and five grandchildren, Emily, Briana, Blake, Grace and Madalyn; and many other loved nieces and nephews who live throughout the United States.

Walter was preceded in death by his sister, Helen, and brothers, Michael, Joseph and John.

SEJUIT - Walter Frank Sejuit, 70, of Coal Township. Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc.
1053 Chestnut Street
Kulpmont, PA 17834
(570) 373-3202
