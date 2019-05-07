SHAMOKIN - Walter J. "Vodge" Habowski, 88, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Kulpmont on Dec. 20, 1930, a son of the late Stanley and Pauline Habowski.

He graduated from Kulpmont High School in 1949.

On Oct. 9, 1965, in St. Casimiers Church in Kulpmont, he married the love of his life, Mae A. Maurer, who survives.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church and West End Fire Co.

Walter was an avid hunter, enjoyed watching Fox news and supporting Pennsylvania sports teams. He also loved gardening, enjoyed cooking and making his famous holiday cookies. Walter always had a positive attitude and a wonderful sense of humor, reminding people to keep smiling and keep on scratching.

Along with his wife, Mae A. Habowski, Walter is survived by two sons, Phillip Habowski and his wife, Ronnie, of Manheim, and Thomas Habowski and his wife, Barbara, of Ashland; a daughter, Pauline Ann Vinitski and her husband, Francis, of Pottsville; a grandson, Michael Vinitski, of Harrisburg; a granddaughter, Jada Habowski, of Ashland; a brother-in-law, Floyd Maurer and his wife, Pamela; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by five brothers, Stanley Habowski, Chester Habowski, Michael Habowski, Eugene Habowski and John Habowski; a sister, Helen Bergonia; and a mother-in-law, Nancy Maurer.

HABOWSKI - Walter J. Habowski, 88, Shamokin. Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to celebrate a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with a Franciscan friar from Mother Cabrini Church, officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the church. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C.J. Lucas, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucafuneralhome.com.