Walter Mudry Jr.
KULPMONT - Walter Mudry Jr., 91, of 787 Susquehanna Trail Road, Muncy, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Muncy Skilled Nursing Unit.

Born January 23, 1929, in Kulpmont to the late Walter Mudry and Edna C. Pesarchick.

Walter was a 1947 graduate of Kulpmont High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and the National Guard. Throughout his service he earned the Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

On Oct. 20, 1956, in St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Mount Carmel, he married Kathryn M. Ladika, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2016.

Walter was a life long resident of Kulpmont. He was a member of SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, AOPA, American Legion and a former member of the Holy Name Society.

Walter is survived by a daughter, Barbara Adzema and husband, Robert of Muncy; four grandchildren, Robert Adzema Jr. of Williamsport, Alicia Cummings and husband, Richard of Muncy, Elizabeth Legarski and husband, Christopher of Muncy, and Jonathan Adzema and fiancé, Jamie Hunter of Mount Joy; seven great-grandchildren, Christopher Cummings, Cameron Cummings, Noah Adzema, Alivia Legarski, Callie Cummings, Caiden Cummings, and Luca Legarski; a brother, Thomas Mudry and wife, JoAnn of Mount Carmel; a sister-in-law, Helen Mudry of Irish Valley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Walter was preceded in death by two sisters, Anne Bogner and husband, Edward and Constance Martini and husband, Gil; and a brother, John Mudry.

MUDRY - Walter Mudry, 91, of 787 Susquehanna Trail Road, Muncy. Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel, with the Very Rev. Archpriest Michael Hutsko officiating. In tribute of his military service, Walter will be transferred for burial by caisson to the Sa. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel 17851. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, John W. Minnig, supervisor. To send condolences to the family go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com



Published in The News Item on Jul. 9, 2020.
