ASHLAND - Warren R. Harter, 73, of Walnut Street, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Shamokin-Geisinger Community Hospital, Coal Township.

He was born in Ashland, Feb. 17, 1947, a son of the late Harry and Orpha Kehler Harter.

He was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, Class of 1965, and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, specializing in the mechanics of turbo prop and jet aircraft and attaining the rank of staff sergeant.

Warren was employed by the former Fleetwood Manufacturing Co., of Elysburg, as a cabinet builder, and later working as a mechanic for E.T. Kramer Garage, in Ashland, until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Tobias Harter, to whom he was married for 48 years; a son, Warren H. Harter and his wife, Carla, of Ashland; a brother, Charles Harter and his companion, Mary Ludwig, of Ashland; two daughters, Wanda Chapman and her husband, David, of Shamokin, and Denise Brown and her husband, John, of Shamokin; four sisters, Carol Fetterolf and her husband, Wally, of Mowry, Brenda Spieles and her husband, Barry, of Ashland, Debbie Leib and her husband, Gary, of Gordon, and Beth Ploxa and her husband, Michael, of Frackville; grandchildren, Savannah and Chevy Harter, Nick, Justin, and Jake Chapman and Dallas, Jack and Scarlet Brown; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Harter, in 2018.

At the request of the family, there is not a funeral service scheduled at this time. Go to www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is assisting the family.