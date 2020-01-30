The News Item

Warrene Conbeer (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Gerri I am so very sorry for your loss, I am praying for..."
    - Becky Johns
  • "Barbara you and your family are in my prayers."
    - Helen Prince
  • "To the Conbeer family. I am sorry for your loss. Your..."
    - Peggy Whary (Nahodil)
  • "Beth so sorry for you and your family's loss, God bless..."
    - Dale Lukens
Service Information
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA
17866
(570)-648-3241
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Elysburg, PA
Obituary
COAL TOWNSHIP - Warrene Conbeer, 94, of 101 N. Ash St., Apt. 304, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Warrene formerly resided at 945 W. Independence St., Coal Township, for nearly 75 years.

She was born in Shamokin, July 4, 1925, a daughter of the late Sadie M. (Harper) and Warren A. Zeigler.

Warrene was married to George Patrick Conbeer, who preceded her in death.

A homemaker, she also served as matron at Mountain View Manor Nursing Home, Coal Township.

Warrene was a member of the B.P.O. Elks, Shamokin-Coal Township Senior Action Center and Hi-Rise Club. She enjoyed traveling to see shows, trout fishing, singing and dancing and playing bingo. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Warrene is survived by six daughters and their spouses, Barbara Burd, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Catherine and John Pasierb, of Pottsville, Mary and Michael Palermo, of New Berlin, Deborah and David Duncheskie, of Shamokin, Geraldine and Jeffery Duggins, of Callaway, Florida, and Elizabeth and James Gunn, of Loganville, Georgia; two sons, George and Barbara Conbeer, of Sea Brook Island, South Carolina, and James P. Conbeer, of Coal Township; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles E. Zeigler, of Havre de Grace, Maryland.

In addition to her parents and husband, Warrene was preceded in death by four brothers, LeRoy, James, Robert and Elmer Zeigler; a sister, Lily M. Zeigler; and a daughter-in-law, Hilda Conbeer.

Published in The News Item on Jan. 30, 2020
