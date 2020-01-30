COAL TOWNSHIP - Warrene Conbeer, 94, of 101 N. Ash St., Apt. 304, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Warrene formerly resided at 945 W. Independence St., Coal Township, for nearly 75 years.

She was born in Shamokin, July 4, 1925, a daughter of the late Sadie M. (Harper) and Warren A. Zeigler.

Warrene was married to George Patrick Conbeer, who preceded her in death.

A homemaker, she also served as matron at Mountain View Manor Nursing Home, Coal Township.

Warrene was a member of the B.P.O. Elks, Shamokin-Coal Township Senior Action Center and Hi-Rise Club. She enjoyed traveling to see shows, trout fishing, singing and dancing and playing bingo. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Warrene is survived by six daughters and their spouses, Barbara Burd, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Catherine and John Pasierb, of Pottsville, Mary and Michael Palermo, of New Berlin, Deborah and David Duncheskie, of Shamokin, Geraldine and Jeffery Duggins, of Callaway, Florida, and Elizabeth and James Gunn, of Loganville, Georgia; two sons, George and Barbara Conbeer, of Sea Brook Island, South Carolina, and James P. Conbeer, of Coal Township; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles E. Zeigler, of Havre de Grace, Maryland.

In addition to her parents and husband, Warrene was preceded in death by four brothers, LeRoy, James, Robert and Elmer Zeigler; a sister, Lily M. Zeigler; and a daughter-in-law, Hilda Conbeer.

CONBEER - Warrene Conbeer, 94, of 101 N. Ash St., Apt. 304, Coal Township. A religious funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township, with Chaplain Bob Barner of Geisinger Hospice officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Our Lady of Hope Church Food Pantry, 869 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township 17866. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. www.jameskelleyfh.com.