COAL TOWNSHIP - Wayne Allen Derk, 79, of Coal Township, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.Wayne was born Aug. 14, 1940, in Coal Township, a son of the late Clayton and Dorothy Mae (Arnold) Derk.He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army.He was employment at Mountain View Manor as head cook and then opened his own business as owner of Wayne's World until he passed. He loved spending time at his store where you would find him if he wasn't home.Surviving are his wife, Sheila Marie (Dombroski) Neidig; two daughters, Valerie Davis and her husband, Rex, and Melody Pennell and her husband, Keith; a stepdaughter, Amanda Ramsay and her husband, Ryan; five grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Clayton Derk and his wife, Carol; two sisters, Judy A. Schuck and Diane G. Mastellar and her husband, Joseph; and two brothers-in-law, Ed Horwath and Jim Walsh.Wayne was preceded in death by four brothers and six sisters.DERK - Wayne Allen Derk, 79, of Coal Township. Due to current regulations, a memorial service will be held at a time to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown. To sign the online guest book, go to www.srrfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 19, 2020.