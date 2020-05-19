ORLANDO, Fla. - William B. Jones, 76, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Shamokin, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, with his wife, daughter and son-in-law by his side.Bill was born in Shamokin, June 2, 1943.He was a 1961 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School.Bill served in SAC in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1965.Bill married Frances E. Kapuscinski, June 5, 1971.He worked in the family business, Jones Hardware Co.Bill was a devout Catholic. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, American Legion D'Amato Post, Shenandoah and Frackville Elks, and served as past president of Birthright in Frackville.Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Frances E. Jones; his daughter, LynnAnn Jones-Sargent, and her husband, Johnny L.; his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Grinaway, of Shamokin; his sister-in-law, Rae Jean Jones, of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews, Jean Ann, Kay, Michelle, Bobby, Todd, Scott and Jeffrey; great nieces and nephews, Matthew, Eric, LaRe, Autumn, Troy, Katelyn and Megan; a great-great-niece, Everly; and great-great-nephews, Christian, JR, AJ and Gio.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Genieve Jones, of Shamokin; sisters, Mary Marconi and Jean Shutt; his beloved twin brother, John J. Jones; two infant sons; and nephews, Christian and JR.Bill had a great love of space and his ashes will be buried at the National Cemetery at Cape Canaveral, Florida.



