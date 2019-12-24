NATALIE - William "Bill" C. Palembas, 68, of 273 Colonial Ave., passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Emmanuel Center for Nursing in Danville.

He was born in Shamokin on Oct. 22, 1951, the son of the late William Gronski and Katherine Palembas.

Bill was a graduate of Southern Columbia Area School District. He continued his education at Temple University, where he studied pharmacy.

He was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, tennis club, and the Knights of Columbus in Bloomsburg.

Bill is survived by his brother-in-law, Christian Schneider, of Elysburg; two nieces, Paulette Schneider, of New York and Anne St. Mauro and her husband, Paul, of New Jersey and their children, Bridgette, Amelia and Trevor Mauro. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceeded in death by a sister, Mary Schneider; and brother, Richard Palembas and his wife, Carol.

####

PALEMBAS - William "Bill" C. Palembas, 68, of 273 Colonial Ave., Natalie - Funeral Mass will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 599 W. Center Street, Elysburg, with Father Joseph Scanlin officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 10 to 11:45 a.m. in Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish Center. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.