NORTHUMBERLAND - William C. Scholvin, 46, of Old Danville Highway, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

William was born Sept. 19, 1972, in Danville, the son of Rachel E. (Tucker) Scholvin, of Shamokin.

He was a 1992 graduate of of Shikellamy High School.

William was a junior firefighter with the Shamokin Dam Fire Co. and joined the U.S. Air Force on Aug. 10, 1992, where he served for 22 years and 5 months before retiring Jan. 31, 2015, with the rank of master sergeant (MSgt.)

William enjoyed cooking, bowling, playing golf, helping others, going to hockey games in Wilkes-Barre and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins on TV.

He assisted in the care of his grandmother, Violet Stewart, and his sister, Cassandra Scholvin, while they were in hospice care and was the caregiver for his grandmother, Loretta Scholvin.

Many of his military co-workers and friends have come forward with many stories concerning their time with MSgt. Scholvin, probably best summed up by the following quote by a fellow care worker: "He was a soldier, a friend and a mentor who taught more about having someone's back than anyone else."

Bill was a member of the Sunbury VFW, Post 44 American Legion of Point Township, Point Township Fire Department and the West End Fire Co., of Shamokin.

MSgt. Scholvin is survived by his mother, Rachel E. Scholvin, of Shamokin.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Cassandra Scholvin, and grandparents, Violet and Eugene Stewart and Chester and Loretta Scholvin.

SCHOLVIN - William C. Scholvin, 46, of Old Danville Highway. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland. Military honors will begin at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name may be made to either the Point Township Fire Co., Equipment Fund, 738 Old Danville Highway, Northumberland 17857 or to the West End Fire Co., 316 Pine St., Shamokin 17372.