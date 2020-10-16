1/
William E. Miller
SHAMOKIN - William E. Miller, 67, of 625 N. Second St., and formerly of 433 W. Pine St., died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

He was born Jan. 1 1953, a son of the late William E. and Dorothy (Shaffer) Miller.

William was an honorably discharged member of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army National Guard, of which he was very proud of.

William was a loving and caring son, brother and uncle. He will be thought of and missed dearly.

Surviving are several brothers and sisters, Robert W. Miller and his wife, Barbara, of Shamokin, Patricia A. Sutton, of Shamokin, Debra M. Walker, of Mount Carmel, Darlene J. Patrick and her husband, William, of Coal Township, and Frank E. Miller and his wife, Diane, of Mount Carmel; and nieces and nephews.

As per William's wishes, there will be no services.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

