PAXINOS - William E. Reigle, 44, of 2763 Irish Valley Road, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Shamokin, Feb. 22, 1976, a son of the late Harry and Joyce (Wyland) Reigle. He was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin and Paxinos area.

He attended Shamokin Area High School.

He was employed as a truck driver for several different companies in the area.

William was an avid card player, his favorite being poker. He also played pool and enjoyed the challenge of golf.

Wiliam is survived by two sisters, Melinda Biehler and her husband, Michael, of Coal Township, and Brenda McCaffery and her husband, Michael, of Kulpmont; a brother, Harry Reigle, of Ranshaw, five nieces; a nephew; five great-nieces; a great-nephew; and numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nieces, Heather and Jennifer.

The funeral service will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Leonard J. Lucas Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, to help defray the cost of the funeral.