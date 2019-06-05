WILLOW STREET - William Edward Steinhart Jr., 78, of Willow Street, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Willow Valley Communities in Willow Street, having been a resident since 2013.

He was born in Shamokin, June 17, 1940, a son of the late William, who died Feb. 16, 1982, and Sarah (Hartzel) Steinhart, who died Dec. 25, 1999.

Bill previously lived in Hershey, Shiremanstown and Mechanicsburg.

He was a 1958 graduate of Coal Township High School and graduated from Bloomsburg University in 1962. He earned an M.Ed. in classroom instruction at Rutgers University in 1967.

He was an earth science teacher in Neshaminy High School and advocated for teachers at the Pennsylvania State Education Association, where he retired in 2004.

He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster and the Willow Valley Woodworking Club.

Bill enjoyed traveling, building furniture, writing music and poetry, fishing, camping, tinkering and telling "tall tales."

He is survived by his children, Shelley Stall and her husband, Alexander, of Boyds, Maryland, and William Steinhart III and his wife, Tammy, of Lancaster; and grandchildren, Alexander, Edward, Laura, Timothy, Katelyn and Benjamin.

STEINHART - William Edward Steinhart Jr., 78, of Willow Street. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster 17603. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. July 20 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shamokin, with a time to greet the family at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made to Lutheran Camping Corp. (www.lutherancamping.org/giving-to-the-camps), or to The Evangelical Lutheran of the Redeemer, 818 Fifth St., Lancaster 17603. To leave an online condolence, go to www.DeBordSnyder.com.