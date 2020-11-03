CATAWISSA TOWNSHIP - William F. Rovito, 75, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his Catawissa Township home. He was a resident of his home in Catawissa Township for more than 46 years.

Bill was born on Saturday, May 5, 1945, in Shamokin, a son of the late Nicholas and Argentina Rovito.

Hel graduated from the Shamokin High School in 1963. He expanded his education by attending St. Peter's Hospital, New Brunswick, New Jersey, to study radiology.

On May 6, 1967, Bill married his loving wife, Nancy (Somerday) Rovito.

For more than 35 years, Bill was employed by Bloomsburg Hospital as an x-ray technician and later became radiology manager until his retirement in 2001.

He was a member of St. Columba Catholic Parish, where he served as a member of the St. Columba Cub Scout Committee. He was also a past president of Bloomsburg Hospital Medical Explorer Scout Program. He served on numerous committees at the Bloomsburg Hospital during his 35 years of service. He was past president of Catawissa Little League Baseball.

Bill enjoyed spending his time woodworking and fishing. In his younger years, he played the guitar and greatly enjoyed music. He was a fan of Pittsburgh Steelers and Southern Columbia Area football.

Bill was a faithful attendee of his granddaughters' events. He always made people laugh and had a kind word and smile. He always put others first and was willing to lend a helping hand when needed. Some people said he was the life of the party and others said he was the party.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Nancy Rovito; two sons, William M. (Lois) Rovito, of Catawissa, and Christopher N. (Alicia) Rovito, of Elysburg; granddaughters, Lauren Rovito, Alexis Rovito, Giana Rovito and Siena Rovito; and a brother, Adam (Mary Ann) Rovito, of Bloomsburg.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded by brothers, Duilio and Charles Rovito; and sisters, Mary and Elizabeth Rovito.

ROVITO - William F. Rovito, 75, of Catawissa Township. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Columba Catholic Church, 342 Iron St., Bloomsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church with the Msgr. Robert E. Lawrence, celebrant. A graveside committal service will immediately follow in New Rosemont Cemetery. The Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 745 Market at Eighth streets, Bloomsburg, is honored to be serving the Rovito family. Memorial contributions in William's name are suggested to St. Columba Catholic Parish, 342 Iron St. Bloomsburg 17815, or St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a memorial tribute page in Bill's honor and a sympathy store are available at www.Allen FuneralHome.com.