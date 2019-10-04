MOUNT CARMEL - William G. Snyder, 89, of Mount Carmel, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center, Shenandoah.

He was born April 27, 1930, in Mount Carmel, a son of the late Andrew and Anna (Pivarnick) Snyder.

William graduated from Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1948.

He served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 9, 1952, to Dec. 9, 1953, during the Korean War.

William married the love of his life 63 years ago, Dorothy Yanick, Nov. 19, 1955.

He worked as a state employee for PennDOT doing highway maintenance until retiring in 1990.

He was an active member of St. Matthew's Slovak Lutheran Church, Mount Carmel, where he served as an usher and communion assistant, and he also was a member of the former Mount Carmel American Legion Post 91 and the Centralia American Legion Post 608, Wilburton.

William was very friendly and outgoing. He was an avid walker and enjoyed working in his yard and watching polkas on WVIA. His passion was being an automobile mechanic.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Snyder, of Mount Carmel; a daughter, Virginia Snyder, of Mount Carmel; four nieces, Regina Yanick, of Gilbertsville, Dorothy Baymham, of Harrisburg, Susan Wilds, of Harrisburg, and Roberta Stutzman, of Boyertown. Also surviving is his ever faithful and special friend, Tom Pivarnik, of Mount Carmel; and Richard Sendell, of Oxford, New Jersey, husband of his late niece, Marilyn.

Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Mae Snyder; a brother, Daniel Snyder; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Snyder.

SNYDER - William G. Snyder, 89, of Mount Carmel. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.