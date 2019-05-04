KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. - William George Wert, 79, of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019, with the love of his life and wife of 31 years, Patricia Finn Wert, at his side.

Bill was born May 10, 1939, in New York, New York.

Bill graduated from the State University of New York Maritime College and Union College in Schenectady, New York, with a B.S. and M.S. in mechanical engineering.

After two years in the maritime industry and four years in the U.S. Navy, he joined General Electric Co. Over the next 33 years, Bill held a variety of domestic and international management positions and was appointed a GE vice president in 1993. Bill retired from GE in 1999, and he and his wife Pat moved to Kiawah Island. Unable to stay fully "retired," Bill was elected to the KICA board of directors in 2000, serving his last year as board president and holding four consecutive terms as mayor of the town of Kiawah Island, from 2002-10.

Bill loved skiing, golf, the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers, travel and time spent with his family.

He served as chairman of the board for the MUSC Storm Eye Institute and was a board member of Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pat; a son, Michael Wert and his wife, Christine, of Coal Township; two daughters, Kathryn Greene, of Reston, Virginia, and Susan Carr and her husband, Seth, of Victor, New York; six grandchildren, Michael Wert II, Nicole West, Alex Hassanzadeh, Schuyler Carr, Sydney Carr and Sloane Carr; a great-granddaughter, Teagan West; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Van Atta and Opal Mamie (Peck) Wert; his brother, Jimmy Wert; and his sister, Virginia Wert Hughes.

The entire Wert Family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to his caregivers, the wonderful staff at Wellmore of Daniel Island and the Hospice of Charleston team.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Golf Club at Briar's Creek, 400 Briar's Creek Lane, Johns Island, South Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Respite Care Charleston, www.respitecarecharleston.org; Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, www.olmoutreach.org; and CurePSP, www.curepsp.org.