MOUNT CARMEL - William H. Dietrich, 63, of Mount Carmel, was called home to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Shamokin, April 20, 1957, a son of the late William and Catherine (Diehl) Dietrich.

William was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, Class of 1975.

He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who loved to travel the world.

William loved life, enjoyed skydiving and taking pictures of his journeys.

He worked as a machine adjuster at Tri-State Envelope most of his life and was a member of the American Hose Co.

William is survived by his son, Justin Dietrich, of Coal Township; his stepdaughter, Jean Willis, of Kulpmont; his sister, Mary O'Donnell, of Frackville; his nephew, Raymond O'Donnell; his niece, Kristin O'Donnell-Wirtz; his grandson, David Willis; and his granddaughter, Abbey Willis. William enjoyed spending time and catching frogs with his great-nieces, Abigail and Rayla, whom he adored.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved partner, Dorothy Cress; and a brother-in-law, Raymond O'Donnell.

DIETRICH - William H. Dietrich, 63, of Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Kay Painter officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Visitation, adhering to COVID restrictions will be from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. Go to www. rothermelfh.com.