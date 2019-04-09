Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Krieger.

FRACKVILLE - William H. Krieger, 75, of 601 W. Spring St., Frackville, passed away at 6:50 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

William was born in Shamokin on Jan. 30, 1944, a son of the late Emma (Litzel) and George Krieger.

Bill graduated from Shamokin High School. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was married to Theresa M. (Conway) Marhon Krieger, who survives him.

Mr. Krieger was a Christian. He was a member of the St. Francis Home Association, Shamokin. Bill loved to go dancing and was a Penn State fan.

He was employed as a truck driver at CCX Conway.

In addition to Theresa, whom he lovingly referred to as his "wonderful wife," he is survived by a son, William Krieger, and his wife, Lisa, of Shamokin; a daughter, Carol Muthler and her husband, Kenneth, of Bellefonte; a grandson, William Krieger and his wife, Amanda, of Irish Valley; a great-grandson, Brandt Krieger, of Irish Valley; a stepson, Brian Marhon, of Frackville; a step daughter, Andrea Mengel and her husband, Dave, of Frackville; two step grandchildren, Kamryn Mengel and Caden Mengel, both of Frackville; a brother, Richard Krieger, of Kulpmont; and two sisters, Dottie Miller and her husband, Dave, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Jessie Sock and her husband, Joe, of Overlook.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan (Grover) Krieger; a brother, Clayt Krieger; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Krieger.

KRIEGER - William H. Krieger, 75, of 601 W. Spring St., Frackville. Krieger's funeral service and burial of his cremains will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.