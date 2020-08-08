1/
William H. "Bill" Orner
1939 - 2020
MOUNT CARMEL - William H. "Bill" Orner, 81, of 24 E. Third St., Apt 300, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

He was born in Sunbury on Feb. 18, 1939, the son of the late William C. Orner and his mother, who preceded him in death during his childbirth.

On May 18, 1962, he married Peggy Teats, who preceded him in death.

William worked for Roaring Creek Water Co., in Paxinos, and was a sales associate at Walmart.

Bill enjoyed joking around and he had a lot of fun with his co-workers at Walmart. He also enjoyed going to the casino and Sunday bingo at Wilburton Fire Co.

Bill is well known for his fudge that he shared with many. He enjoyed doing puzzle books and putting puzzles together. Bill and his wife enjoyed the many cruises that they went on. Bill also enjoyed spending time with his family.

William is survived by daughter, Traci Troutman, of Mount Carmel; a son, Jeffrey Orner and his wife, Michelle, of Paxinos; five grandchildren, Kelsi Wayne, of Kulpmont, Eric Simon and his wife, Keri, of Texas, Tyler Simon and his wife, Janie, of North Carolina, Tanya Simon, of Pennsylvania, and Josh Orner, of Paxinos; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, William was preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Warren and Eleanor Teats; a son, Scott William Orner; and a grandson, Anthony.

###

ORNER - William H. "Bill" Orner, 81, of 24 E. Third St., Apt 300, Mount Carmel. Funeral services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-8141
