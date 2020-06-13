William J. Carpenter Sr.
COAL TOWNSHIP - William J. Carpenter Sr., 82, of 1272 Trevorton Road, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Family Medical Care Home, in Aristes.

He was born in Trevorton, Dec. 15, 1937, a son of the late William E. and Verna (Kline) Carpenter.

William attended Shamokin public schools.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves until he was honorably discharged.

On Sept. 21, 1957, he was married to his wife of 63 years, the former Joan A. (Walsh) Carpenter, who survives.

Later, he worked as both a miner in various local mines and eventually as a trackman for Con-Rail Corp., until his retirement.

William is survived by his wife Joan (Walsh) Carpenter; a daughter, Joan Marie (Carpenter) Dusick; three sons, William J. Carpenter Jr., Michael P. Carpenter and his wife, Corrine, and John James "Jay" Carpenter, all of Coal Township; a sister, Nancy Alcaraz, of Yuma, Arizona; seven grandchildren, Erin (Dusick) Poremba, Kristen (Dusick) Miller, Jared Michael Carpenter, David Williams, Kehla Schaeffer, Logan Carpenter and Jordan Carpenter; five great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Brantley, Korbin, Sullivan and Mason; and multiple nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his daughter, Colette (Carpenter) Williams; a son-in-law, Joseph Dusick; a sister, Delores Dupnack; and a brother, Ronald Carpenter.

CARPENTER - William J. Carpenter Sr., 82, of 1272 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. The family, in honoring the wishes of their husband and father, will have no viewing or formal services. They will instead celebrate his life together as a family the way he always stressed and fostered throughout his life, by gathering together as a family for a picnic with food and refreshments, while classic country music plays in the background - just like he always enjoyed it. The Carpenter family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer condolences, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
