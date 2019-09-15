ATLAS - William J. "Pud" McCarthy Jr., 69, of 456 W. Saylor St., passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Ashland, Dec. 15, 1949, a son of the late William J. McCarthy Sr. and the late Mary M. (Quinn) McCarthy.

Pud was a 1967 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School.

On July 25, 1980, he married the former Eileen M. Bartos, who survives.

He retired from Mittal Steel, Steelton, and was employed for many years by its predecessor, Bethlehem Steel Corp.

Pud was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, the Atlas American Legion Post 804 and the United Steelworkers Union. He was a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 1149, Shamokin.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Notre Dame and Washington Redskins fan.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 39 years, Eileen M. McCarthy, are his son, Jason M. McCarthy and his wife, Lisa, of Paxinos; his stepdaughter, Lisa Fiamoncini and her husband, David, of Atlas; his stepson, David Berry and his companion, Jennifer Bozza, of Mount Carmel; six grandchildren, Nicole, Dylan and Miranda Fiamoncini, Nicholas and Margaret McCarthy and Gabriella Trocki; his sister, Kathleen McMahon, of California; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; and his dog, "Jack."

McCARTHY - William J. "Pud" McCarthy Jr., 69, of 456 W. Saylor St., Atlas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Ralpho Township. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.