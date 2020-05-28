William L. Frye
BEAVER SPRINGS - William L. Frye, 84, of Middlecreek Road, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.He was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Coal Township, a son of the late Helen M. Carr.On June 13, 1953, he married Nancy I. (Price) Frye who preceded him in death Feb. 1, 2012.Bill attended Coal Township schools.After school he served in the U.S. Navy.He was previously employed at Arrow Shirt Factory, Anthracite Coal Co., Reading Transportation, Wood Mode and the Midd West School District before retiring.Bill was a member of Beaver Lutheran Church.In his spare time, he was an avid fly fisherman and loved going to his hunting cabin in Sullivan County and hunting with the gang at the Beavertown Rod and Gun club. He enjoyed gardening, especially his roses, and was always with his dog "Dodger," who was his constant companion that went everywhere with him. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael A. and Beverly Frye, of Troxelville; two daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Robert Herbster and Lisa and David Wagner, all of Beavertown; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Angela Frye, of Florida.In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, William D. Frye; and a foster son, Jerry Wert.FRYE - William L. Frye, 84, of Middlecreek Road, Beaver Springs. Graveside services for friends and family will be at 11 a.m. today at Cedar Hill Cemetery, in Beavertown, with the Rev. James Vitale officiating. Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown. Contributions in his memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Spring Township Supervisors designated for the playground, P.O. Box 12, Beaver Springs 17812, or to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg 17837.

Published in The News Item on May 28, 2020.
