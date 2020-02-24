MOUNT CARMEL - William L. McCollum, 39, of Mount Carmel, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 1, 1980, a son of Dave and Marie McCollum, of Shamokin, and the late Emma (Boyd) McCollum.

William graduated from Shamokin Area High School. He enjoyed reading and writing poetry; he was a storyteller. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his sons.

Along with his father and stepmother, William is survived by his sons, Brenton McCaffrey, Liam McCollum and Dalton Hoover, all of Shamokin; sisters, Hope McCollum, Rhonda Stahl and her husband, Kyle, and Amber Kilgus and her husband, Donald; a brother, David McCollum II; and many nieces and nephews.

MCCOLLUM - William L. McCollum, 39, of Mount Carmel. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD; Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Visit www.rothermelfh.com.