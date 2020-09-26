MARION HEIGHTS - William "Bill" Painter, 83, entered peacefully into eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he recently became a resident.

He was born June 8, 1937, in Mount Carmel, the son of the late Thomas Charles and Honor Keath (Brokenshire) Painter and he grew up in the Mount Carmel area. He called Ashland, and later Wilburton, home before coming to live at 553 Melrose St., Marion Heights, with his caregiver, Carol Wolfgang, where he was welcomed into his adoptive family.

He was a 1956 Mount Carmel High School graduate, where he played football and was an honorable mention for "Best Dancer" of his senior class.

He received an honorable discharge from the United States Army on June 30, 1962.

Bill married Regina Yuskuskie Wariki, in Shamokin, Nov. 28, 1986, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 13, 2013.

He worked in various factories around the area before retiring from Alumo, Mount Carmel.

He was a past member of the Kulpmont Senor Action Center, Marion Heights Fire Co., Lithuanian Social Club, the Anthracite Joshua Association and the American Legion.

As a proud Mason, he valued the relationships he made within this organization. Bill was a Noble of the Mystic Shrine in Iram Temple, of Wilkes-Barre, and was awarded the "Illustrious Knight of the Triangle" by the Knights Templar of Pennsylvania in 2010. He was a member of Prince of Peace Commandery No. 39 Knights Templar, Ashland; a member of the Caldwell Consistory, Bloomsburg; and a permanent member of the Masonic Temple of the Grand Holy Royal Arch Chapter of Pennsylvania, Ashland.

He received the Diamond Award from Tall Cedars No. 12 of Lebanon. Bill was honored to be a past Master of Cedar Lodge 378, Mount Carmel, and one of his greatest life's accomplishments was his role in that organization. He recited the oath from memory and still knew it by heart even after many years.

Bill was most comfortable in front of the television, watching sports and his favorite programs. He often made his family laugh by accidentally changing the language to Spanish while continuing to watch the TV without noticing.

He also enjoyed reading the Bible daily, puzzle books and playing cards at the Kulpmont Senior Action Center with his dear friend, Roger Wolfgang. Bill had an uncanny knack for knowing it was 6 p.m., and even if the time jumped him up from a sound sleep, he was never late to dinner. He always made room for dessert.

Bill was a devout Christian and looked forward to attending Sunday services at Zion Primitive Methodist Church in Mount Carmel. He was even more excited to go there when he knew he would be enjoying a meal afterward.

He was happiest on the front porch swing with his buddy, Violet Feudale, reminiscing about the good old days or napping in his favorite chair. Bill had a kind and gentle smile that made you feel at ease and drew you to want to spend time with him in conversation. He had an endearing sense of humor and was an amazing historian.

Bill will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him especially by his adoptive family, the staff of Mountain View Manor, where he recently called home, and his extended family at Life Geisinger, Kulpmont.

He will be remembered most for his ability to not only see, but to bring out, the good in others. Spending time with Bill as a caregiver, family member or friend, left those who knew and loved him humbled by his simple and gentle nature.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by surviving friends and family, including his sister, Marion Palmer; a brother, Robert Thomas; a brother-in-law, Martin Chalupa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In eternal peace, he joins his beloved family, his wife, Regina; four sisters, Anna, Ruth, Mariann and Janet; and grandson, William J. Hoskin Jr.

PAINTER - William G. Painter, 83, of 553 Melrose St., Marion Heights. A Graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family, with Rev. Richard Hazzard as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations to defray funeral expenses may be made payable to Carol Wolfgang at P.O. Box 364, Marion Heights 17832 or memorial donations made payable to the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont 17832, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.