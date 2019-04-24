ARISTES - William Stokes, 93, formerly of Aristes, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home.

He was born June 13, 1925, in Aristes, a son of the late Mary (Reichter) and John Wilbur Stokes.

Bill was affectionately known as "Stokesie" to his friends. He started working in 1943, for the Roaring Creek Water Co. He became the head pumping station engineer in 1960, at the reservoir in Aristes, which he loving referred to as "Brush Valley."

Bill was a lifelong die-hard "Red Tornado" fan. He also supported the "Phillies" and the "Eagles" fervently. He was a long-time member of the Masons and the Elks.

Bill is survived by many family members who will truly miss him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Balent); and his son, William Stokes.

STOKES - William Stokes, 93, formerly of Aristes. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Alfred Bashore officiating. Interment will be in Zion Methodist Cemetery, Aristes. Viewing is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.