COAL TOWNSHIP - William T. Lewis, 75, of 135 Coal Run Road, passed away in his home Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Shamokin, May 24, 1944, a son of the late Robert and Eleanor (Brennan) Lewis.

William graduated Shamokin Area High School in 1962.

On April 27, 1963, in Ash Grove Church in Paxinos, he married Janet Gaydos, who survives.

He worked at West End Meat Market and Fleetwood Motor Homes until his retirement.

Bill was known by many and a friend to all. The rock of his family, a true Irish gentlemen.

In addition to his wife, Janet, William is survived by a son, Michael Lewis, of Coal Township; two daughters, Kathleen Byrd and her husband, Brian, of Colorado, and Kelli Lehman and her husband, Christopher, of Port Clinton; five grandsons, Tyler Lewis, of Shavertown, who was raised by his grandparents, Janet and William, Darnell Lewis, of Shamokin, Frank Cotner, of Delaware, Lane Lewis, of Shamokin, and Bo Lewis, of Shamokin; four granddaughters, Dakota Lewis, of Sunbury, Erin Martz, of Philadelphia, Rayven Lehman, of Port Clinton, and Sawyer Lehman, of Port Clinton; a great-granddaughter, Sydney Sevosavich; two great-grandsons, Austin Lewis and Camdyn Snyder; two sisters, Patricia Lewis Brokenshire, of Coal Township, and Beverly Lewis Dilliplane, of Shamokin; a brother-in-law, Andrew Gaydos and his wife, Susan, of North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Gaydos, of Massachusetts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lewis; a sister, Suzanne Swank; and a grandson, Reilly Lehman.

LEWIS - William T. Lewis, 75, of 135 Coal Run Road, Coal Township. Bill's Celebration of Life and his final farewell will be held at 3 p.m. Friday with Andrew Gaydos, officiating, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family. To send condolences to the family, visit www.farrowfh.com.