MOUNT CARMEL - William W. "Bill" Bloom, 73, of 825 W. Sixth St., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at home with his wife and daughter by his side.

He was born in Ashland on Aug. 19, 1946, a son of the late William E. and Mary C. (York) Bloom.

Bill was a 1964 graduate of Mount Carmel High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1969. After serving in the Navy, he worked at Alumo Products and later retired from International Paper.

On April 6, 1973, in St. John's the Baptist Church, he married the love of his life, Cathy Yanick. Together they shared 46 years of marriage.

Bill was a life member of the VFW Mount Carmel Post 2110 and a member of the American Legion.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially watching his grandson play baseball. Bill will be sadly missed.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cathy Bloom, of Mount Carmel; daughter, Kim Gummel and husband, Nick, of Danville; grandson, Cole William Duffy, of Danville; mother-in-law, Violet Yanick, of Mount Carmel; sister-in-law, Paula Gummel and her husband Nick, of Mount Carmel; brother-in-law, Tony Yanick and his wife, Kathy, of Mount Carmel; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Bloom; and father-in-law, John Yanick.

###

BLOOM - William W. "Bill" Bloom, 73, of 825 W. Sixth St., Mount Carmel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Ave., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday with Transferal Prayers at 10 a.m. in the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support the Geisinger Medical Center Nursing Education Fund by sending checks made payable to Geisinger Health Foundation at GFH, MC 25-76, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville 17822 or online at http://donations.geisinger.org. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.