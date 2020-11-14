1/
Yvonne M. Jacoby
1937 - 2020
DANVILLE - Yvonne M. Jacoby, 83, of 210 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, passed away early Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her children at her side.

She was born May 2, 1937, in Atlas, a daughter of the late John and Florence (DiRienzo) May.

She was a 1954 graduate of the former Catholic High in Mount Carmel.

Yvonne was married June 17, 1961, in the former St. Peter's Church, Mount Carmel, to William A. Jacoby, who preceded her in death Aug. 2, 2012.

She had been employed for many years as a dental assistant at the former Dr. Ufberg's Dental Office in Mount Carmel.

Yvonne was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are a son, John Jacoby, of Mount Carmel; a daughter, Anne Rosenberger and her husband, Michael, of Muhlenberg Township; two grandsons, Daniel Rosenberger, of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Matthew Rosenberger, of West Chester; two granddaughters, Michaela and Julia Rosenberger, both of Muhlenberg Township; a sister-in-law, Ruth Barrett, of Chester, Maryland; and nieces and nephews.

JACOBY - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church with The Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, Pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Ralpho Township. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 until 10:15 a.m. at the Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St. Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III, supervisor. To leave a condolence to the family please sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 14, 2020.
