1/
Zachary A. Kratzer
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MILTON - Zachary A. Kratzer, 23, of Milton, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 18, 1997, in Danville, a son of the late Craig Kratzer and Michelle (Snyder) Kratzer, who survives.

Zachary was a 2015 graduate of Milton Area High School, and most recently, president of Kratzer Oil Co., Sunbury.

He enjoyed listening to music and playing with his dog. Most importantly, Zachary loved spending time with his family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, is a sister, Sabrina J. Kratzer, of Milton; grandmother, Georgine Kratzer, of Milton; several aunts, uncles and cousins, Steven and Andrea Kratzer, of Lewisburg, their daughter, Allison (Joshua) Ellis and their son, Wiley, all of Philadelphia, Bill and Tanya Snyder and their children, Samantha, Christopher and Connor Snyder, all of Milton, Ken Snyder, of Milton, and Shelly Hoffman, of New Columbia, and their two children, Mackenzie and Brittany Snyder.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gary Kratzer; and maternal grandfather, Kenneth Snyder.

KRATZER - Zachary A. Kratzer, 23, of Milton. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St., Lewisburg. For everyone's safety, capacity will be limited with lines possibly formed outdoors. We ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and a mask will be required. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held privately in Milton Cemetery where Zachary will be laid to eternal rest with his father and Pa by his side. Memorial contributions in Zachary's memory may be made to Toys for Tots, through https://donate.myremembrance.com/index.php?urlId=NDg="www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor's name who so graciously donated in his memory. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home Inc
106 S 2Nd St
Lewisburg, PA 17837
(570) 524-5031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved