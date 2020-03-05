Services
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Woolfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Wade Woolfrey Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Wade Woolfrey Sr. Obituary
A. Wade Woolfrey, Sr.

Churchville

- A. Wade Woolfrey, Sr., 85, died Wednesday (March 4, 2020), surrounded by his family in his home.

Born August 17, 1934 in Mineral, Va., he was a son of Bennie B. and Grace (Lee) Woolfrey.

Mr. Woolfrey served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps. He started his career in law enforcement as a patrolman for the City of Richmond. Beginning in 1957 he served with the Virginia State Police as a State Trooper for 17 years and then transitioned to the Virginia Department of Corrections until his retirement. After retirement he was a part-time employee of the U.S. Marshall Service, serving in the Federal Courthouse in Harrisonburg. Mr. Woolfrey was a member of the Virginia State Police Association and Staunton Masonic Lodge 13 AF&AM, and he was a member of Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Betty Lou (Samuel) Woolfrey. Surviving are two children, A.W. Woolfrey, Jr. and wife Heather of Stuarts Draft, and Cynthia W. Steele and husband Jeff of Mt. Olive, Ala.; one brother, Phil Woolfrey and wife Marian of Mineral, Va.; seven grandchildren, A.W. Woolfrey III, Tyler Gilchrist, Rucker Shipp, Jennifer Mata, Tyler Shipp, and Henry and Charlie Steele; two great-granddaughters, Brielle Mata and Addison Woolfrey; and a special family friend, Jane Harris of Churchville.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 in Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church in Churchville, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. officiated by Pastor Dennis Sites. Active pallbearers will be A.W. Woolfrey III, Tyler Gilchrist, Rucker and Tyler Shipp, and Jeff, Greg and Russ Fender. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Morris, Forrest Harris, and Henry and Charlie Steele.

Services will conclude with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery, Louisa, at 3 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -