Adam C. Maxwell
Adam C. Maxwell

Stuarts Draft - Adam Corey Maxwell, 38, husband of Cathleen (Price) Maxwell, of Stuarts Draft, died Monday, June 1, 2020.

He was born February 23, 1982 in Staunton, a son of Chrisie (Rusmisel) Maxwell and the late Alton Charles "A.C." Maxwell.

Adam was a truck driver for Weatherman-Collins.

He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and he enjoyed bowling, softball, and his race cars. Adam loved time with his kids and family.

In addition to his wife, family members include two sons, Aidan Maxwell and Dakota Price Maxwell; three daughters, Courtney Maxwell, Geneé Brown, and Autumn Price Maxwell; a brother, Alton Maxwell, Jr.; five sisters, Amy Nottingham, Pam Peters, Trisha Swartz, Michelle Crop, and Susan Horne; five nieces; nine nephews; and six aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home.

You may contact the family about memorial donations.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
