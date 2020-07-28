Adam Conseen
Waynesboro - Adam Conseen, 93, of Waynesboro, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Whittier, North Carolina on March 12, 1927, the son of the late James Conseen and Caroline Toineeta Conseen.
Adam Conseen was an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokees and a fluent speaker of his native language. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Navy, the U. S. Army and the U. S. Air Force and served during WWII and the Korean Conflict. Following his service he worked in the heavy equipment, logging and construction industry. He loved fishing and hiking the mountains of North Carolina and was a Washington Redskins fan.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Womble Conseen and he was the last remaining sibling out of four brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his stepchildren, Patricia Engleman and Virginia Trimble; step grandchildren, Kim, Jenni (who was his caretaker and who he lived with), Sarah and Chris; step great-grandchildren, Catie and Jayden; step great-great grandchildren, Afton, Ava and Jack; numerous nieces and nephews and his special dog, Daisy Mae.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the VA Home Based Primary Care Team.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P. M., Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Chapel of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, conducted by his nephew, Pastor Dan Conseen. Mandatory Covid-19 regulations will be observed. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, Staunton.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org
.
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.