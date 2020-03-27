|
|
ADDIE H COFFEY
Greenville - Addie Laura Harris Coffey, 87 of Greenville Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on March 27, 2020.
She is a graduate of Fairfield High School and began her career as a legal secretary in Lexington, Virginia. She then transitioned to General Electric as an executive secretary for 10 years. She traveled and played the piano with the Good News Quartet for 37 years. She then found great pleasure in listening to her son sing with the Crestmen.
She is survived by her children, two daughters and sons-in-law Patty and Larry Lotts, Pamela and Stephen Ladue; a son and daughter-in-law George F., II and Gina Coffey; three grandchildren Katie, Kelly and Trey Coffey; a great granddaughter Ava Blayke Decker; a sister-in-law Lucille Harris Clements; brother-in-law's Oran Eakin and Tommy Fultz; nephews Curtis and Danny Fultz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Coffey of 57 years; parents Elmer and Margaret Harris, one sister Marjorie Harris and three brothers Earnest, Earl and James, Jr., Harris.
Honorary pallbearers include Pastor David Ball, Pastor John Sullivan, Ray Kimble, Larry Carver, Doug Harris, Winfred Ramsey, Henry Black, Joe Fauber, and McKinley Burch.
Special thanks to Dr. Marsh and Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah. Addie had many special friends but especially Sherry Cook, Emily Miller, Gwen Stephenson, Angela Wiseman, Tish Flynn, Malinda Yoder, Shelby Simmons and Tracy Faulk.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made in Addie's honor to Vesuvius Baptist Church, PO Box 575, Vesuvius, VA 24483, where she played the organ for more than 40 years. More than words can describe, the family wishes to send their heartfelt love and appreciation to Pastor Tyler Clem for his special love to Addie.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020