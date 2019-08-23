|
|
Adis C. Fultz
Staunton - Adis Wilson (Coffey) Fultz, 82, wife of Thomas W. Fultz, Jr., of Staunton, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Shenandoah Nursing Home.
She was born November 13, 1936, in Amherst County, a daughter of the late Robert Yoast and Maggie (Bradley) Coffey.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Fultz was employed by Valley Vocational Technical Center, where she taught business and computer classes.
She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Jody Fultz of Stuarts Draft and Curtis and Li Fultz of Staunton; and two grandchildren, Stephanie and Michelle Fultz.
She was preceded in death by a brother, George F. Coffey and two sisters, Ester Demastus and Vera Eakin.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Don McClure. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Paul Brown, Jr. Brown, Dennis Back, John Rohr, Mike Moles, and Charles Lawson.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 in the funeral home and other times at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Jody Fultz, 7 Woodview Court, Stuarts Draft.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019