Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Agatha Meeks Obituary
Agatha Meeks

Waynesboro - Agatha Gay Meeks, 85, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Vastine and Mabel (Almond) Arehart, Sr.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Mack Meeks on August 23, 1988.

Survivors include a son, Jerry Lynn Meeks and wife, Cynthia of Staunton; brother, Jimmy Arehart of Richmond; grandson, Scott Meeks and wife, Stephanie; two great grandsons, Jordan Meeks, Ryan Meeks; a longtime companion, John Howell.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. April Cranford officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main Street, Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019
