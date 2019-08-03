|
Agatha Meeks
Waynesboro - Agatha Gay Meeks, 85, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Vastine and Mabel (Almond) Arehart, Sr.
She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Mack Meeks on August 23, 1988.
Survivors include a son, Jerry Lynn Meeks and wife, Cynthia of Staunton; brother, Jimmy Arehart of Richmond; grandson, Scott Meeks and wife, Stephanie; two great grandsons, Jordan Meeks, Ryan Meeks; a longtime companion, John Howell.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. April Cranford officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main Street, Waynesboro.
