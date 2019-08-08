|
Alan Kenneth Davis
Verona - In Loving Memory of Alan Kenneth "Al" Davis, 83, of Virginia, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved Brother of two Sisters, Husband, Father of four, Grandfather of nine, Great-grandfather of eight, and a friend too many people at Shenandoah Valley Campground. Al was a Veteran of the United States Army, he enjoyed his last eighteen years working on a snowball truck, and maintaining the facilities at the campground. God called Al to heaven during his journey battling cancer. He will be loved and missed by all.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019