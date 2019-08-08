Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Alan Kenneth Davis


1935 - 2019
Alan Kenneth Davis

Verona - In Loving Memory of Alan Kenneth "Al" Davis, 83, of Virginia, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved Brother of two Sisters, Husband, Father of four, Grandfather of nine, Great-grandfather of eight, and a friend too many people at Shenandoah Valley Campground. Al was a Veteran of the United States Army, he enjoyed his last eighteen years working on a snowball truck, and maintaining the facilities at the campground. God called Al to heaven during his journey battling cancer. He will be loved and missed by all.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019
