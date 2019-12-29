|
Albert R. Ashby, Sr.
Staunton - Albert Randolph "Butch" Ashby, Sr. 74, husband of Doris (Hughes) Ashby of Balsley Road, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Mr. Ashby was born in Augusta County, Virginia on September 14, 1945, a son of the late Meredith C., Sr. and Lois (Young) Ashby.
Butch was most recently employed by the Staunton News Leader, and he enjoyed farming and coaching baseball.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ashby was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Buddy" Ashby; and two sisters, Barbara Lee Landes and Shirley Landrum.
Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-two years are two sons, Curtis R. Ashby, Sr. and his wife Hope of Fairfield and Albert R. "Randy" Ashby, Jr. and his wife Jamie of Greenville; a brother, M.C. "Jimmy" Ashby, Jr. of Staunton; three sisters, Helen Johnson of Staunton, Evelyn Jack and her husband William, and Mary Alice Berry both of Fishersville; six grandchildren, C.J. Ashby, Jr., Matthew Ashby, Joshua Ashby, Scott Ashby, Josh Burton, and Jessica Burton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing.
A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Glenn Hughes.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020